The Xcerts

Supersonic
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Free

About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... The 1975, Circa Waves & Twin Atlantic

THE XCERTS*
(Indie rock - Brighton, UK)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garantit une entrée prioritaire JUSQU'A 20H. Ensuite ça ser...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Xcerts

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

