Sio & Atmos Blaq - Land Of The Dreamers (Extended Mix)

Kuruza Sound System

hush hush
Fri, 12 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJToronto
CA$19.21

About

This Friday, January 12, "KURUZA SOUND SYSTEM" is back with another blockbuster

Featuring special guest DJ: Savvv

Tell your friends about it and See you Friday!!

For Booth packages and reservations for Friday, please email bottles@hushhushbar.ca

This is a 19+ event.
Presented by KURUZA.
Venue

hush hush

423 College Street, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1T1, Canada
Doors open10:00 pm

