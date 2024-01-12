DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This Friday, January 12, "KURUZA SOUND SYSTEM" is back with another blockbuster
Featuring special guest DJ: Savvv
Tell your friends about it and See you Friday!!
For Booth packages and reservations for Friday, please email bottles@hushhushbar.ca
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.