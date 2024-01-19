DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Trap Beat Tranny, Indigo Heaven, The Auntie Diaries, Mya Byrne

Purgatory
Fri, 19 Jan, 11:00 pm
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We knew y'all loved seeing the black baddies kill it onstage for y'all last year so gruesome grrl is back in action wit stylish rapper trap beat tranny the illustrious indigo heaven and music from mya Byrne and black trans band the auntie diaries! Support...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mya Byrne

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

