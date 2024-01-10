DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Independance Party : Smily, Bydone, Yawi

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo
Wed, 10 Jan, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

INDEPENDANCE Party c’est la soirée rap de l’année qui débarque au YOYO le 10 janvier et à ne surtout pas manquer !

Préparez-vous pour une soirée rap / hip-hop d’exception et plongez dans l’univers de grands artistes de la scène du rap français.

LINE UP $...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Avènement
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Smily

Venue

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo

13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75016 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

