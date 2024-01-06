Top track

Motenko - Better Way

Dell XPS Tour featuring Motenko & Sammy G.

Radio East
Sat, 6 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dell Technologies presents the XPS Tour, a free, 39' touring interactive showroom. Come to Radio / East and experience the latest award-winning XPS Technology, and check out some of Austin's best bands at this immersive, hands-on experience.

This event is...

All ages
Presented by Radio East.
Lineup

Sammy G

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

