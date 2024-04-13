DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NNHMN

IBOAT
Sat, 13 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

NNHMN est un duo de musique électronique sombre basé à Berlin - créant une electronica sombre infectée de sons synthétiques hantés, d'ambiances sinistres et de voix féminines intenses. Lee Margot et Michal Laudarg se sont lancés dans un voyage sonore aux c...

Tout public
Présenté par TRAFIC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

NNHMN

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.