Mona's Inferno: Sloth

Kremwerk
Sat, 20 Jan, 6:00 pm
PartySeattle
From $17
About

Mona's Inferno

Saturday | January 20th | 6PM Doors / 6:45PM Show

After making a deal with the devil, Mona Real was stood up at hell’s altar leaving her with a title more fearful than Satan himself. Now the devil’s ex-wife, this drag chanteuse is plagued...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

