Fugitives - Joseph Capriati Remix

Metamorfosi

Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace
Fri, 16 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Joseph Capriati present Metamorfosi the only london show for the 2024

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ECMC LIMITED.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joseph Capriati, Dennis Cruz, Ben Sterling

Venue

Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Ariel Way, Hammersmith and Fulham, London, W12 7SL, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

