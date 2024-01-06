DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hard Techno

Cieloterra
Sat, 6 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€7
About

🅷🅰🆁🅳 🆃🅴🅲🅷🅽🅾 06/01/2024

Questo sabato torna il format che vi ha fatto girare la testa.

100% 🅷🅰🆁🅳 🆃🅴🅲🅷🅽🅾

100% Guest Internazionali

100% premiére a Roma!

Nessun rimorso, nessun compromesso.

Sabato:

@ingrid__music semplicemente la nu...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da L'Attimo Fuggente S.r.l..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Leo Bufera

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

