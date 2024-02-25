DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Therion + Satra

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Sun, 25 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€34.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THERION voit le jour en 1987, en Suède, sous l’impulsion de Christofer Johnsson. Leur premier album "Of Darkness…", sort en 1991 et permet au groupe de rencontrer ses premiers succès sur la scène underground locale. A ses débuts, THERION était un groupe de...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par Garmonbozia
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Therion

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

