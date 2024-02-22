Top track

Esoteric

Deeper

Comet Ping Pong
Thu, 22 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$21.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Thursday, February 22nd 2024
Deeper + TBA
9pm - $17 ADV / $20 DOS - All Ages

DEEPER
Chicago, IL
https://www.instagram.com/deeper.band/

You can’t get Deeper if you’re standing still. That’s intentional, says the Chicago quartet’s Nic Gohl. “Does i...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deeper

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

