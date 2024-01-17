Top track

Alex E.T. - Magic Misery

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alex E.T. with Secret Smiles and MIHI NIHIL

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 17 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alex E.T. - Magic Misery
Got a code?

About

Alex E.T.’s bewitching debut album The Ashes was featured as an Essential Release on Bandcamp, who praised its mix of fuzzed-out psych-pop and Velvet Underground-inspired proto-punk primitivity. Alex is currently recording her second album.

Secret Smiles’...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.