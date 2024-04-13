DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“Canzoni da odiare” è il secondo full lenght della band perugina Elephant Brain in uscita l’11
novembre 2022 per Libellula/Believe in digitale, cd e vinile. Scritto a cavallo tra il 2020 e il 2021,
arriva dopo “Niente di speciale”, l’esordio sulla lunga...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.