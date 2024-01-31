Top track

Owners Club - Miss American Vampire

IVW: Owner's Club / Nov LT / Mylar

The Old Blue Last
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£3.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Old Blue Last proudly presents another Independent Venues Week date, this time featuring the rip-roaring Owner's Club and their quirky indie-pop-rock idiosyncrasies. Joining them are London-based egg-punk group Nov LT and the left-field pop sounds of M...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
Lineup

Mylar, Owners Club

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

