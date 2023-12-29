DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FAROFA
Tem como vida difundir músicas e artistas do mundo, principalmente do Brasil, por meio da discotecagem na Europa. Sempre de um modo transversal, dos vintages aos modernos, das raízes africanas às europeias, para levar o público ao estado de hedonis...
