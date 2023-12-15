DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KEEPITINTHEFAMILY+

The Continental Club
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

[KEEPITINTHEFAMILY]+

FEAT.

DJ FAUCET

JESSIE ROBBIE

TREY KAMS

SLIMAGINATION

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by KEEPITINTHEFAMILY+.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Continental Club

116 W 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

