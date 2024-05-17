Top track

Moon King + Rowan

Public Records
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Moon King is the synthpop project of singer and producer Daniel Benjamin. In the early 2010's Daniel was part of the flourishing electronic music scene in Montreal and Toronto, touring with other artists as a drummer while beginning to write and produce hi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Moon King

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

