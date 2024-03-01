DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Isle of Wight Festival New Blood Competition QF

The Macbeth
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:15 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Out of the thousands of hopefuls that entered the Isle of Wight Festival New Blood Competition, only a handful now remain in the Quarter-Finals. These artists are some of the most exciting and promising acts on the scene and will all be competing for a cov...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Vox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aruna

Venue

The Macbeth

70 Hoxton Street, Shoreditch N1 6LP
Doors open7:15 pm
250 capacity

