Top track

The Queen's Head - Teach Me To Dance

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Queen's Head + Body Horror + Shtëpi

The Lanes
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Queen's Head - Teach Me To Dance
Got a code?

About

The Queen’s Head have been described as doom-funk, mirrorball horror and angry disco. But if love is only expressed in action, then their music is too: you will move, you will cry, you will explore the theatre of your deepest darkest thoughts, throwing you...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Queen's Head, Body Horror (UK), Shtëpi

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.