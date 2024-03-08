DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Foundations UK G Party
Line Up
Tommy Villers
+ Special Guests
1/2 of dance duo piri & tommy, Tommy Villiers is now establishing himself as one of the freshest Garage / Drum and Bass producers in the UK captivating crowds round the country!
