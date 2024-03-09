DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IWD: Riot Gulll's Take Up Space festival takeover

Quarterhouse
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsFolkestone
From £7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Riot Gulll is Taking Up Space again!

Folkestone’s highly praised live music & club night inspired by the 1990s underground feminist punk movement, Riot Grrrl, returns for its second Take Up Space Festival Takeover at Quarterhouse on Sat 9th March 2023 wit...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by COMPASS MUSIC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Quarterhouse

49 Tontine Street, Folkestone, CT20 1JP, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
500 capacity

