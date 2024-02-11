DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sound Meditation: Mike Tamburo and Sean Murphy

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts
Sun, 11 Feb, 4:30 pm
GigsMemphis
$30.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Enter a timeless space of listening as Crown of Eternity's Mike Tamburo and Memphis’ own Sean Murphy weave sonic soundscapes as they navigate through a musical conversation. Together they’ll explore their way through a wide array of 50+ overtone rich instr...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Crosstown Arts.
Lineup

Mike Tamburo

Venue

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Doors open4:30 pm

