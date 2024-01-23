DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

How the Mind Heals the Body

Camp and Furnace
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
TalkLiverpool
£14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In this incredible talk, you will learn all about the mind body connection and fascinating examples of how the placebo effect and belief can shift biology in the brain. Dr David Hamilton will also discuss meditation, how different types can produce differe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Seed Talks

Lineup

Venue

Camp and Furnace

67 Greenland St, Liverpool L1 0BY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.