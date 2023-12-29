DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$15 ($19.57 after fees)
Join us for this benefit show featuring some of Seattle’s finest local favorites!
This show was organized by Thenisia to help raise funds to support her mother’s end of life care.
Fuck Cancer !
Everyone is welcome to contribute...
