El Perro del Mar

Kings Place (Hall One)
8 May - 9 May
GigsLondon
£20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Shape-shifting Swedish singer, instrumentalist and composer Sarah Assbring, widely known as El Perro Del Mar, makes a highly anticipated return with upcoming album Big Anonymous. Her music, renowned for its intricate layers and profound depth, has garnered...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
El Perro del Mar

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Doors open8:00 pm
420 capacity

