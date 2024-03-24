DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Secret History of Female Sleuths

Conway Hall
Sun, 24 Mar 2024, 3:00 pm
TalkLondon
Female private eyes have long been a staple of popular culture – from plucky Victorian ladies to ‘busy body spinsters’ and fearless modern investigators. But what about the real women detectives? What crimes did they solve? Where are their stories?

This is an all ages event. Under 16's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Conway Hall.

Conway Hall

25 Red Lion Square Holborn, London WC1R 4RL UK
Doors open2:45 pm

