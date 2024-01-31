DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Usually he'd be packing out venues like the Brighton Dome but for one night only, Gruff will be gracing our shopfloor to pack out our little shop with the sweet sounds of his pocket symphonies.
• The release date for physical copies of this album is 26th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.