Gruff Rhys: Instore + Signing

Resident Music
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £13.62

About

Usually he'd be packing out venues like the Brighton Dome but for one night only, Gruff will be gracing our shopfloor to pack out our little shop with the sweet sounds of his pocket symphonies.

• The release date for physical copies of this album is 26th...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.

Lineup

Gruff Rhys

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:15 pm

