Tim Bernardes

Le Trianon
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€29.60
Event information

Super! présente

Tim Bernardes en concert exceptionnel au Trianon le 07 février 2024 !

Il n'y a pas de première partie, le concert commence à l’heure.

Présenté par Super!

Lineup

Tim Bernardes

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

