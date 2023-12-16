DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Grand Bazar 2023 / Festival Urbain de Noël

La Cité des Arts de la Rue
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 am
PartyMarseille
€6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ATTENTION CETTE BILLETTERIE CONCERNE LA SOIREE DE GRAND BAZAR À PARTIR DE 18H00 JUSQU'À 4H00

TOUTE SORTIE EST DÉFINITIVE

Grand Bazar 2023 Festival Urbain de Noël Twerkistan

C'est le retour de notre festival de fin d'année : Grand Bazar.

Pour sa 3ème éd...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Twerkistan.

Lineup

Twerkistan

Venue

La Cité des Arts de la Rue

225 Avenue Ibrahim Ali ( 1977-1995), 13015 Marseille, France
Doors open11:00 am

