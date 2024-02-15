Top track

My Town (feat. Joe Talbot)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Roundhouse
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£37.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

My Town (feat. Joe Talbot)
Got a code?

About

The ticket price includes a £2 venue restoration levy.

All Ages (U16s accompanied by an adult, U14s in seats)
Presented by Action!
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

HotWax, The Mysterines, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.