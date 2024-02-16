DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Teksupport: Chris Stussy, Mink + more (SOLD OUT)

99 Scott
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $77.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Feb 16:
Chris Stussy (3 hr set)
Mink
Allan M

99 Scott - Brooklyn

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Chris Stussy, Mink

99 Scott

99 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

