Kristina Sky - Audacious (Sunday Sessions 053)

New Years Eve w/ Kristina Sky

PLATFORM
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
PartyDes Moines
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

*PLATFORM's New Year's Eve Extravaganza**

Get ready to ring in the New Year in style at the most electrifying party of the year! Platform Nightclub is proud to present its New Year's Eve Extravaganza featuring the iconic Trance sensation, Kristina Sky, a...

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

