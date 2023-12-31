DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
*PLATFORM's New Year's Eve Extravaganza**
Get ready to ring in the New Year in style at the most electrifying party of the year! Platform Nightclub is proud to present its New Year's Eve Extravaganza featuring the iconic Trance sensation, Kristina Sky, a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.