Natacha Atlas - The Outer

Natacha Atlas

Espace Julien
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€27.03

About

Natacha Atlas est une artiste de renommée internationale reconnu comme l'une des voix les plus distinctives au monde. Célébrée depuis longtemps pour sa synthèse des traditions vocales occidentales et moyen-orientales, Natacha continue d’impressionner et de...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Natacha Atlas

Venue

Espace Julien

36 Cr Julien, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

