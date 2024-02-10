Top track

Rock & Roll Queen

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Subways - Indie Amnesty x Signature Brew

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rock & Roll Queen
Got a code?

About

Signature Brew are teaming up with Indie Amnesty to bring you a series of amazing parties - this time with the awesome The Subways taking the headline slot .

Live music (support tba) followed by vinyl party DJ’s Indie Amnesty taking us into the early hour...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Subways

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.