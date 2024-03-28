DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Umberto Maria Giardini

Santeria Toscana 31
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Umberto Maria Giardini torna sulle scene con il nuovo album "Mondo e antimondo" (La Tempesta Dischi) che porterà in tour nel 2024 nei principali club italiani, con il suo "Antimondo Tour".

Tutte le età
Presentato da Kashmir Music.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Umberto Maria Giardini

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.