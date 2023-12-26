DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SUCCUBITCH!

Siberia
Tue, 26 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyNew Orleans
$18.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SUCCUBITCH! is goth/alt dance party featuring DJ Sailem plus go go demon dancers, lasers, devilish drinks, merch, vendors, and more!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Siberia.

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.