DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

crafted

Hot Box
Fri, 29 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJChelmsford
£9
About

The CRAFTED boys are back for their third instalment under the arches.

This time they have invited some of the area's top young artists for what looks to be a night to remember. Expect some knee jerking house n garage numbers all night long!

Tickets are...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

