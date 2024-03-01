DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lussuria

Corsica Studios
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lussuria is an ambient industrial project led by Jim Mroz. Active since 2007, the music of Lussuria shows a multitude of ways to build

moods and evoke states of anxiety and threat. Most of the music is created by means of building intricate multi-layered...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Old Empire in association with Mythology Agency.

Lineup

2
FLESHLICKER, Knifedoutofexistence, Eros Catheter and 2 more

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

