Soulmate Social

Bush Hall
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

London's hottest singles night is back! Bisexual and looking to explore? Recovering from a break up and looking to get back out there? Long time singleton now looking for the one? We’ve got you covered.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bush Hall.

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

