WarEnd - Sans nuances

WAREND

La Maroquinerie
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€25.01

About

Rappeur Toulousain né à Créteil (94), baigne depuis toujours dans le milieu artistique. Il fait ses premiers pas dans le rap dès l'âge de 16 ans. C’est aussi et avant tout un passionné de vidéo. Ses connaissances lui permettent de mettre en scène et de réa...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par BLEU CITRON DEVELOPPEMENTS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

WarEnd

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

