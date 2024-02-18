DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Under The Bridge

Don Quixote
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 3:00 pm
From $37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Experience Pro Wrestling at Don Quixote Sunday, February 18th!

Doors open: 3pm

Event starts: 4pm

Ends: 7pm

Lineup:

To be announced

Presented by: West Coast Pro Wrestling

All ages
Presented by West Coast Pro
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

