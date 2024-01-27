Top track

Sea Groove

Dynamite Disco

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
Sea Groove
About

💥 DYNAMITE DISCO 💥

Calling all Soul Brothers and Sisters, South LDN's finest live Disco, Funk & Soul explosion is back!

Expect another year of groove w/ live bands and DJs seeing you funky people through the night, let's get groovy 🕺

🪩 LINEUP 🪩

🪩...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
Lineup

1
Shaka Loves You, Big Boss Man, DROZ and 1 more

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

