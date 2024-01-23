DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mezzanine: Maria Saakyan's THE LIGHTHOUSE

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Mezzanine and the Armenian Film Society present THE LIGHTHOUSE (Mayak), directed by Maria Saakyan.

Organized in collaboration with Christine Haroutounian, and co-presented with Armenian Film Society. All proceeds to be donated to the Teach For Armenia’s A...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mezzanine and the Armenian Film Society
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

