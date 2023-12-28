DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Thu 28th Dec | Silencio XL x Cieloterra
On the occasion of the New Year’s weekend we want to give you a special date!
Thursday 28th December we are ready for an endless party, 5 DJ sets, 8 hours of techno, some of the best talents around and a special gu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.