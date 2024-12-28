Top track

Grobes Fest 24

Astra Kulturhaus
Sat, 28 Dec, 6:00 pm
Wir werden uns im nächsten Jahr wie angekündigt in eine Konzertpause zurück ziehen und neue Songs schreiben… mit einer kleinen Ausnahme:

Ganz am Ende des Jahres 2024 kommen wir für vier Konzerte in Hamburg, Berlin, Oberhausen & Frankfurt unter dem Motto „...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Lido Kultur- & Veranstaltungs GmbH.
1
Knochenfabrik, Hass, Toxoplasma and 1 more

Astra Kulturhaus

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open6:00 pm

