Vibes Event

La Marbrerie
Thu, 11 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le Vibes est un concert sensationnel où divers artistes aux styles variés se produiront le 11 janvier 2024 à La Marbrerie. Tous ces artistes partagent le point commun d'avoir au moins une chanson que le public connaît, créant ainsi une ambiance mémorable....

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 14 ans.
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MLK, ZOKUSH, R2

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

