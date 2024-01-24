DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Burns Night Ceilidh

Big Penny Social
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £14.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come and join us for our annual Burns Night Ceilidh! The Sassenachs are back to lead you through a brilliant celebration of all things Scottish. Drams will be raised and willows stripped. It’s one of the most fun nights of the year and sells out quickly, s...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Big Penny Ltd.
Lineup

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1400 capacity

