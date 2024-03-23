Top track

Voina - Gli anni 80

Voina

Wishlist Roma
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€13.08

About

KINTSUGI TOUR.

I Voina portano al FebbraRock il release party del nuovissimo disco tanto atteso.

Il 23 marzo appuntamento speciale al Wishlist, Roma.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Wishlist Roma.
Lineup

Voina

Venue

Wishlist Roma

Via dei Volsci 126 B, Roma
Doors open9:30 pm

