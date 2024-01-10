Top track

Five Points presents: LA Live Nights

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HELLO 2024!

Starting the new year off on the right foot, we've joined forces with jam collective, LA Live Nights to bring the energy into 2024. LA Live Nights contains some of the most talented emerging musicians on the London music scene. These individua...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Five Points Project.
Lineup

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

